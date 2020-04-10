It might only look like a gravel road, but it’s the ground Laine Hardy grew up on.
Now, he’s sharing it with the rest of the world.
Hardy, the Livingston Parish native who won the nation over with his gravelly voice, southern charm, and stylish suits during a triumphant run on American Idol last year, has officially released his debut singles along with his first music video.
“Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” are now available on all streaming platforms starting Friday, via Hollywood Records and Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings. Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.
Hardy officially released the music late Thursday night, surprising fans with a broadcast premiere of the music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” on CMT.
(To view the music video, click here.)
Directed by Dustin Haney, the video was shot earlier this year and gives fans a day in the life of Hardy, who grew up on the swamps and in the backwoods of Livingston Parish. Hardy drives down gravel roads past cattle herds, passes cypress trees while boating down the river, walks in the woods where he first practiced singing years ago, and plays guitar on a dock.
Hardy included family members and friends in the video, including his older brother Kyle, to give fans a true taste of his life in Livingston, Louisiana. He hopes the video and new music will give people a healthy distraction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“What I love most about this music video is, it is spot on what I love to do and how I grew up, hanging with all my buddies on the river and just having a good time,” Hardy said in a statement through Monarch Publicity.
“I hope that it helps people in Louisiana and the whole country in this crazy time we're all going through together. Hope it reminds people of the fun we will be having again soon.”
Hardy will perform his new music during a virtual tour that starts Friday during a live stream on the Raising Cane’s Facebook page, beginning at 6 p.m. The tour will run over the months of April and May and include 16 stops.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
Below is a list of Hardy’s upcoming virtual tour:
April 10 - Raising Cane’s Facebook
April 13 - Wrangler Live Network
April 14 - CMT
April 15 - Live with Kelly & Ryan
April 19 - ABC’s American Idol
April 20 - Romeo Ent. Group
April 22 - The Boot
April 24 - USO
April 26 - Radio Disney Country
April 27 - Country Rebel
April 29 - Taste of Country
May 4 - Country Now
May 6 - The Tennessean
May 11 - Sounds Like Nashville
May 18 - One Country
May 20 - Hollywire
