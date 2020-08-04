The Hungarian Settlement Museum, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Located at 27455 LA Hwy. 43, the museum will operate under new hours, according to museum manager Alex Kropog. Hours of operation for the time being will be 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

The museum closed on Match 14 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask-wearing and social distancing, according to the museum’s website.

Located in the restored Hungarian Settlement school, the museum gives visitors a chance to explore Hungarian culture and history as well as the strawberry and lumber industries that first lured Hungarians to the area.

The local Hungarian Settlement was established in 1896 when three entrepreneurs invited other Hungarians from across the country to work at the booming Brackenridge Lumber Company. One of the mills was located just south of the present-day intersection of Interstate 12 and Highway 43 in Livingston Parish, between Albany and Springfield.

Growth in the area was initially slow but by 1935, there were about 200 Hungarian families who had settled in the area. The Hungarian Settlement eventually grew into the largest rural Hungarian settlement in the U.S., a distinction it still holds today.

The local tourist attraction resulted from the creation of Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which set out to restore the old Hungarian School into a museum when it was formed in 2000.

That same year, the society and the Livingston Parish School Board agreed to a 50-year lease renewable for successive half-century terms upon mutual consent of both parties. The lease allowed the society to establish a site for preservation of artifacts, documents, photographs, immigration papers, newspapers, and oral histories of Hungarian settlers.

The society utilized a variety of state grants, donations and fundraisers to begin the project, which required a complete renovation of the gutted-out building that was first built in 1906 but left vacant for 23 years before the museum process began.

More than $400,000 has been put into the museum since the society’s formation, Kropog told The News in December 2019.

It’s been money well spent.

The 3,000-square-foot museum, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001, is now filled with various items, documents, artifacts and other Hungarian treasures donated by more than 100 people from Louisiana and beyond.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in September 2017 to mark the museum’s completion and official opening to the public. The museum now provides a site for research, cultural events, Hungarian language classes, exhibit and educational programs for children and adults. It is also open by appointment for tour groups and schools.

Admission for the museum is $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and veterans, $4 for children 18-8, and free for children younger than 7.

For more information call (225) 294-5732 or (225) 610-7474. Additional information can be found by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com.