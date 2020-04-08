Nearly a year after he was crowned the American Idol, Laine Hardy is giving fans what they’ve craved ever since.
New music.
Hardy made the official announcement this week, revealing his plans to release two songs on Friday as well as plans for a 16-stop virtual tour through the months of April and May.
A graduate of French Settlement High, Hardy rose to national fame during his star-turning run on Season 17 of American Idol, when he was crowned the first-ever Louisiana winner of the popular nationally-televised singing competition.
Since then, Hardy has been featured in a web series, performed the national anthem before a New Orleans Saints game, and went on a 20-stop nationwide tour that took him from coast to coast.
Now, he’s releasing original music that will give listeners a taste of what it was like growing up for “The Bayou Boy.”
“I am so excited to finally be able to release this new music,” Hardy said in a statement released through Monarch Publicity. “I hope these songs give you an idea of where I grew up on the Bayou, running through the fields with my cousins and fishing on Lake Maurepas.
“Louisiana is always going to be in my heart, and I want to just keep making Louisianans proud.”
On Friday, Hardy will release his first two original songs, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country,” which will both be available on all streaming platforms via Hollywood Records and Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.
The biographical songs detail Hardy’s deep Louisiana roots, and they were written by Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, and Brett Beavers (“Ground I Grew Up On” ) as well as Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, and Tim Nichols (“Let There Be Country”).
Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church. Hardy met Knox while writing songs in Nashville.
The new music will tell stories of Hardy’s childhood on the bayou, where he could regularly be found fishing, riding his four wheeler, spending time with his family and pets, and feasting on jambalaya or his Korean grandmother’s homemade kimchi.
The new music will be welcome among the legion of “Hardy Party” fans, who like the rest of the country have had their worlds turned upside-down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hardy himself hasn’t been excluded from that, saying in social media posts that he’s been self-quarantining with family amid the public health emergency.
“My family is all staying home together, including my cousin who is also my drummer,” Hardy said. “Makes sense to make some music while we’re at it. Really miss being on the road and can’t wait to share these new songs online.”
Though Hardy won’t be able to hit the road to perform his new music in front of a live audience, he’ll still be bringing music to fans during a virtual tour that begins April 10 and ends May 20. During the tour, Hardy will perform “Ground I Grew Up On” on a variety of social media platforms for CMT, Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, and Radio Disney Country, among others.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
Below is a list of Hardy’s upcoming virtual tour:
April 10 - Raising Cane’s
April 13 - Wrangler Live Network
April 14 - CMT
April 15 - Live with Kelly & Ryan
April 19 - ABC’s American Idol
April 20 - Romeo Ent. Group
April 22 - The Boot
April 24 - USO
April 26 - Radio Disney Country
April 27 - Country Rebel
April 29 - Taste of Country
May 4 - Country Now
May 6 - The Tennessean
May 11 - Sounds Like Nashville
May 18 - One Country
May 20 - Hollywire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.