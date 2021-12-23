‘I was so sick, but I made it’ | COVID-19 survivor pens book detailing experiences as caregiver, patient, and pastor

Where am I, Stephen Hebert wrote, unable to speak because of the large tubes in his throat.
“You are in ICU on a ventilator,” replied the nurse with the “angelic” voice. “You have pneumonia from COVID-19.”
Where is my wife, Hebert wrote back, becoming more aware of his surroundings as the sedation medications slowly wore off.
“She cannot be here with you because this is a COVID-19 intensive care unit,” the nurse answered. “You cannot have visitors.”
Can you please call her and tell her I love her and that I will be okay?
“Yes!” the nurse exclaimed. “Absolutely!”
Around the time Stephen Hebert was writing notes to the nurse, his wife Stephanie was pouring her heart out on Facebook, not knowing her high school sweetheart was awake after an eight-day medically induced coma.
Ever since Stephen caught COVID-19 more than a month before, Stephanie had been tasked with keeping their friends and family members updated on his status through social media. But in the midst of a 40-day battle — one that included two horrifying ambulance calls, double-pneumonia, and Stephen consenting to go on a ventilator — she was close to a breaking point.
At 7:28 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020, Stephanie put her emotions on Facebook, explaining the difficulty of not being able to see her husband, not knowing how he was feeling, and not knowing if he was going to make it.
Then, at 10:31 p.m., Stephanie got on Facebook again: She had just received a phone call from a nurse who said that Stephen was awake and that he loved her.
“God hears us and answers prayers in perfect timing,” Stephanie wrote in the post.
A frontline healthcare worker for more than 30 years and an ordained minister since 2006, Stephen Hebert recalled this emotional day during a recent interview with The News to discuss his new book, “COVID-19: One Family’s Journey.”
The 188-page book details Hebert’s life, his two careers, his faith, his time working in COVID-19 units, and his family’s experience through his harrowing battle with the virus. It’s a mixture of personal testimony, medical records, reflections from family members and friends, Facebook posts (“I had 40 pages of just posts”), and photos.
This was the first book Hebert has ever written, and it came about for a simple reason.
“I was in the ICU and had absolutely nothing to do,” he said with a laugh. “No one could visit me, and even the nurses would spend minimal time with me. I could Facetime my family every now and then when I had enough breath in me, but that was it. So I journaled.”
In the book, Hebert takes readers through his experience with COVID-19, as a caregiver, a patient, and a pastor.
As a traveling nurse, he worked in COVID-19 units from the start of the pandemic, assisting in some small towns around the state before being assigned to one in Denham Springs, a few miles from his home in Walker.
Having worked for years in surgery, Hebert knew how to protect himself inside the COVID units, covering his entire body in a mask, hat, gown, gloves, shoe covers, and scrubs to block any possible exposure.
Still, Hebert said he couldn’t help but be in awe at what he saw daily.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Hebert said. “It’s completely locked down. You have plastic on hallways and have to unzip to go in.
“But none of it is 100 percent effective, no matter what,” he continued. “And when you’re exposed for that period of time, it’s bound to happen.”
In Hebert’s case, it did — he was infected with the deadly virus in September 2020, triggering a nightmarish six-week period for him and his close-knit family.
Hebert said he started out with sinus cold symptoms before eventually losing both his sense of taste and smell. The next day, his oxygen started to drop, gradually at first and then rapidly over the next several days.
“Once it started, it all happened really fast,” he said.
Hebert said he almost died multiple times — in full view of his three children and wife — and eventually went through two separate hospital stays at Our Lady of the Lake, with much of the time spent in the ICU.
“When [my wife] had to call 911 for the ambulance to come bring me to the hospital,” Hebert recalled, shaking his head, “those were bad days.”
Hebert’s first hospital stay was 12 days, including 10 in the ICU spent “fighting for each breath,” he wrote in his book. He eventually improved enough to go home on Sept. 23, 2020 — his 25-year wedding anniversary — and enjoy a family dinner at home. The next day, he celebrated his youngest son’s birthday.
But the joy of returning home was short-lived: Hebert blacked out two days later, his wife had to again call the ambulance, and he was back at the hospital, this time in worse condition.
His second hospital stay lasted 17 days, with 11 in the ICU. A day or so after he arrived, doctors witnessed Hebert call his wife to inform her that he was agreeing to be placed on a ventilator should he need it. Stephanie took a screenshot of the Facetime call, which can be found in the book: Hebert was pictured with a BiPAP over his face, but the oxygen from the machine wasn’t sufficient.
He was put in a medically induced coma on Sept. 26, 2020. He’d be in that state, breathing through a ventilator, for eight days.
“Typically, I’ve never wanted to be on life support,” Hebert said. “But with COVID, it’s completely different. The ventilator is your only hope at this point. If I wouldn’t have said yes, I wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”
Then on Oct. 2, Hebert heard a pop in his ear, followed by the “angelic voice” of a nurse who told him doctors were starting to pull back on his sedation medications. Unable to speak, Hebert had to write down his questions for the nurse to answer. Eventually, his wife — who hadn’t spoken to him since he told her he was going on a ventilator — learned he was coherent.
Hebert said he was at his dinner table three weeks later when he was finally able to piece together the puzzle of that emotional day.
“It’s just crazy how it all worked out,” Hebert recalled. “While I was waking up, my wife was talking about just how hard the entire experience has been. It was rough on everybody, but especially my family, because we’re so close.”
Hebert left the hospital on Oct. 11, 2020, and soon underwent a 12-week recovery process. Having lost 50 pounds of muscle during his bout with COVID, Hebert spent much time in a wheelchair as he regained the ability to walk, and he still needed oxygen for several more weeks.
But above all, Hebert said he was grateful to walk away and survive his bout with COVID-19, something thousands of others ultimately weren't able to do.
“I was so sick,” Hebert said, “but I made it.”
Hebert harkens back to his faith throughout the book, saying it was the only thing that got him through those long days alone in the ICU. Unable to have visitors, Hebert said he spent much of his time in prayer. And despite being a pastor for more than 15 years, Hebert said he “never felt closer to God than when I was in the ICU.”
“In there, it’s just you and him,” he said, pointing up.
Hebert said his faith is what also prompted him to jot down notes in a journal a friend bought him. Unable to watch television — “It was too much stimulation” — or even sleep — “I was too wired from the steroids” — Hebert took to putting his daily experiences and thoughts on paper, not fully knowing at the time what he’d do with it all.
“But I knew one thing: If I survived this, God was going to want me to tell a story,” Hebert said. “That’s why I was taking pictures and writing stuff down.”
Hebert said he hopes his book can provide comfort to those who are struggling with grief. Along with the book, he runs a support group at Live Oak United Methodist Church to help people cope with their tragic circumstances.
“We have tons of people in the area that have lost family members to this demonic disease,” Hebert said. “There are families that have empty chairs. I just want people to know that even though their loved ones are gone, they can get through it. And I want them to know that God is the one that got me through this.
“And he’s not done with me, otherwise he would’ve called me home. He had plenty of chances.”
“COVID-19: One Family’s Journey” can be found at the following local retailers:
– Distinctive Gifts: 9384 Florida Blvd., Walker, LA
– Days Smokehouse: 35770 LA-16, Watson, LA
– Cavalier House Books: 100 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA
– Oak Point Fresh Market: 35045 LA-16, Denham Springs, LA
– Oak Point Fresh Market: 14485 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA
– SonLife Christian Book Store: 31658 LA-16, Denham Springs, LA
– Nutrition Social: 15110 Market St. Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA
– Clint's Garage: 15110 Market St. Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA
– Carlisle's On Corbin - Serendipity Sisters Booth: 31010 N Corbin Rd, Walker, LA
It can also be found online at Abe Books, Alibri Books, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books A Million, and FoxTale Book Shoppe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.