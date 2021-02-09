DENHAM SPRINGS -- After nearly a year, classes are back at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.

The local arts organization welcomed young artists to the downtown gallery for a morning of drawing and painting on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The class marked the first time the Arts Council hosted an in-person children’s class since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced organizations of all kinds to limit crowd sizes to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

Because of the outbreak, the Arts Council had to make modifications to continue reaching the community, such as through virtual classes and a virtual summer camp.

Last weekend marked the first time young artists gathered inside the Arts Council for a class in nearly 12 months. And on this muggy morning, they didn’t want to be anywhere else.

“This is the most fun,” one young girl said.

On this Saturday morning, half a dozen aspiring — and masked — artists sat socially distant as they worked on their flower bouquets. Students were under instructor Shelly Frederick, a local artist who has led other ACLP classes in the past.

For this class, Frederick taught her students how to draw tulips before having them use watercolor paint to fill them in. After giving a demonstration, Frederick spent the morning gazing at her young artists’ creations.

She loved what she saw.

“These are beautiful pieces,” Frederick told her students.

The class was in line with the stated mission of New ACLP President Ken Crotwell, who said he wants his tenure to build on the Arts Council’s emphasis on education.

Before the pandemic hit, the Arts Council sent artists to lead classes in Livingston Parish schools, and workshops for all ages were held on a regular basis.

Despite challenges from COVID-19, more classes are on the way. A colored pencil class via Zoom is scheduled from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16. Instructor Kerry Curtin, a former Artist of the Year, will also hold his annual spring art classes for young artists in grades 2-6.

“You just have to give kids a chance to be creative,” Crotwell said at a reception in January. “Children need a place to express themselves, and that can solve a lot of problems.”

For more information on upcoming classes, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.