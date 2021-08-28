The statewide indoor mask mandate for everyone 5 and older will continue, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Edwards made the announcement earlier this week near the end of a press conference ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Edwards’ current proclamation is set to expire Sept. 1, but he said he wanted to make the announcement ahead of schedule with a major hurricane looming.
While there has been improvement in COVID-19 figures such as new cases and hospitalizations, the state remains in a much worse place than in any of the three previous surges.
“I can announce that our next public health emergency will maintain the indoor mask mandate in public spaces for those vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Edwards said. “It’ll be the exact same mandate we have in place.
“We know these mitigation measures work. We know the vaccines are safe and effective. We’re going to continue to do those things that are required in order to make sure that we can preserve as much hospital capacity as possible to deliver life-saving care.”
