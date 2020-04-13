As part of the over $2 trillion economy stimulus packages, individuals are going to get some money directly from the federal government - either via check, or direct deposit into their back accounts.
For those who filed in 2018 or 2019 and included their banking routing number and bank account information, the money will be placed straight into their bank accounts.
The rest will receive a check, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be releasing a portal Wednesday, April 15 to help those individuals track their check's delivery.
Taxpayers can follow this link ----> https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments
From there, filers are asked to press "Get My Payment" to:
- Check your payment status
- Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check
- Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if we don't have your direct deposit information and we haven't sent your payment yet
You can also update the following information at that site:
- Direct deposit: Use the Get My Payment application (coming mid-April) to let us know your bank account information if we don't have your direct deposit information and we haven't sent your payment.
- Check payment: If you moved since you last filed, let us know your new mailing address.
Early in the process, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin stated that roughly 20 million checks can be printed, per week. Mnuchin, however, was not clear how many weeks it would be before everyone could expect to have their stimulus checks.
Around noon Central Time March 27, the U.S. House of Representatives approved one of the largest economic stimulus bills in the country's history.
The bill is an attempt to help re-ignite the country's economy which has taken financial blows since the novel coronavirus began to spread - especially in larger states.
That approval came on the heels of heated debate in the Senate, wherein the bill was changed to adjusted several times. The initial amount began with $1.2 trillion, but eventually saw Democrats add roughly $1 trillion in extra money.
Individuals stand to gain from the bill, based on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns - whichever is filed .
Money for Americans Now. This comes in the form of a one-time direct deposit or check of $1,200 per individual and $500 per child. All Americans, include those with no income, are eligible. However, for higher income earners, starting at $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for head of household, and $150,000 for married couples, the amount of the direct deposit or check is phased out by $5 for each $100 exceeding the phase-out threshold.
This rebate gradually drops to zero for incomes exceeding $99,000 per year for individuals, $146,500 for head of household filers, and $198,000 for joint filers. It is important to note that the 'cash now' is a rebate on future tax returns.
Loosens Rules on Retirement Accounts. Older Americans that are subject to mandatory minimum distributions from their retirement accounts would be able to keep their capital invested instead of being forced to cash out to draw on that capital without penalty, which would be suspended for 2020. Similarly, the CARES Act also waives the 10% penalty on coronavirus-related early distributions from 401(k)s and IRAs, which applies to distributions made at any time during 2020.
The resulting bill hit President Donald Trump's desk that afternoon, and he wasted no time in signing it into law. States, businesses, healthcare facilities, and individual workers can expect to see benefits roll out by the end of April, however no exact timeline is currently in place.
"This idea is to get the money injected into the economy as quickly as possible," said Paul Sawyer, Congressman Garret Graves' Chief of Staff.
