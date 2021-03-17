After a one-year hiatus, the Denham Springs Fair is coming back.
The Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair, presented by Jarreau Entertainment, is scheduled to run April 1-4 at South Park, the organizer announced via social media.
Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The state has approved us to host the next Denham Springs Fair!” organizer Tony Jarreau wrote on his Facebook page. “The final flyer will be completed before the end of the week, but I could not wait any longer to let all of you know!
“We have live music, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and you know what’s the best part? The live music and Easter Bunny pics are FREE thanks to our sponsors.”
The local fair is the brainchild of Jarreau and Greg Brooks, two friends who graduated from Walker High before later teaming up to put on the first Denham Springs Fair in 2016. The fair has attracted thousands in its first four years, bringing people from Livingston Parish and beyond.
This year, visitors will be treated to live music provided by Bag of Donuts on Friday, April 2, followed by Parish County Line on Saturday, April 3. There will also be free photo opportunities with the Easter bunny on Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4.
For more information, including vendor and sponsorship opportunities, contact Tony Jarreau on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.