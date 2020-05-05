For Mexican restaurants, Cinco de Mayo is the biggest day of the year.
And while the coronavirus pandemic is preventing large-scale gatherings for this year’s festivities, several restaurants in Livingston Parish are doing what they can to celebrate the occasion — which just so happens to fall on “Taco Tuesday.”
Several local restaurants have taken to social media to promote their adjusted Cinco de Mayo celebrations, with many offering outdoor seating, curbside and to-go service, drink and food specials, and live entertainment.
Many are also allowing customers to sit in their cars or on their tailgates as they munch on their favorite Mexican dish and listen to music being played in parking lot concerts.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed restaurants to offer outdoor seating so long as there is no table-side service. He also instructed restaurants to keep outdoor tables spaced out by at least 6 feet and bans groups of larger than 10.
Below is a list of local Mexican restaurants who will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo:
(Note: According to the governor’s proclamation, food will have to be ordered to-go but can be eaten outside the restaurant if there is outdoor seating available).
Maria’s Mexican & American Restaurant
Address: 587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. - ?
Phone Number: (225) 664-9697
Seating: Tables for outdoor seating under the shade
Specials: $22 Fiesta Pack: eight enchiladas or tacos, spanish rice, refried beans, salsa and chips (feeds 4); $12 Cerveza Six Pack: Corona Extra, Negra Modelo, Pacifico, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra Lime + Prickly Pear Cactus - or mix and match; $40 Gallon Margarita: the restaurant’s classic recipe ready to pour
Sarita's Grill & Cantina - Denham Springs
Address: 151 Bass Pro Blvd. Suite A, Denham Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Phone Number: (225) 998-1197
Specials: $10 buckets of Corona; large margaritas for the price of a small
Live entertainment: Ernest Scott and the Funk Children (6:30-9:30 p.m.)
Papi’s Fajita Factory
Address: 35055 LA Hwy. 16, Watson
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Phone Number: (225) 271-8720
Seating: Outdoor tables
Specials: Fajitas for two for $39.99 (includes two free kids’ meals and large chips and salsa); Taco Tuesday trays (six for $12); $30 gallon margaritas; $8 16-ounce margaritas (free Jell-O shot with every margarita purchase)
Live entertainment: Honky Tonk Playboys & Scott Feske (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Sarita's Grill & Cantina - Maurepas
Address: 18780 Highway 22, Maurepas
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Phone Number: (225) 698-9318
Specials: $2 Corona; extended happy hour
Live entertainment: Peyton Falgoust and Krewe (6-9 p.m.)
Papi’s Mexican Cuisine
Address: 1775 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Phone Number: (225) 664-0006
Seating: Patio open, tent outside with tables
Specials: Happy hour 3-6 p.m. (large margarita for the price of a small); giving away sombreros
Live entertainment: DJ Apparatus (3-10 p.m.)
La Carreta
Address: 135 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Phone Number: (225) 271-9999
Seating: None (only to-go and curbside service)
Specials: $2 beef or shredded chicken tacos; drive-thru cantina for to-go margaritas
Casa Maria
Address: 33939 LA Hwy. 16, Watson
Hours: 11 a.m. - ?
Phone Number: (225) 380-1991
Seating: Tables for outdoor seating
Specials: $10 margaritas on the rocks or frozen (regular, mango, or strawberry)
Live entertainment: Chase Tyler and Chris LeBlanc (7 p.m.)
