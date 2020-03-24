DENHAM SPRINGS -- A popular local eatery has shut its doors due to the novel coronavirus.
Cafe DuJour at the Whistle Stop, located in the Denham Springs Antique Village, will temporarily close its doors with no reopening date set as of yet, owner Kristine Van Winkle said Tuesday.
“It saddens me to inform you that we will have to temporarily close our doors,” she said.
In a Facebook post announcing the closure Tuesday morning, Van Winkle said she has “done everything we could do to keep the doors open,” including offering to-go and delivery options. But Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to shut down all on-site at restaurants statewide through at least April 12 has her “in the negative,” she said.
“To say that Denham Springs and our surrounding communities are used to overcoming challenges and facing life changing events would be an understatement,” Van Winkle said in the Facebook post.
“[The Great Flood of] 2016 is still fresh in our minds, and now 2020 has given us new obstacles and uncertainty about what tomorrow holds. One thing is certain, though, our community is strong and will definitely lean upon one another — will help one another — until these trying times are over.”
Van Winkle has owned the local restaurant since October 2012. Her building did not flood in August 2016, but she had to close shop for a week to repair her flooded home.
But the current situation presents a much different challenge, she recently told The News.
“This is the unknown,” she said.
