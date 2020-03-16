Michelle Freneaux Chassaing, a theatre and art teacher at Denham Springs High, was in class when one of her students pulled out a cell phone.
“School’s been cancelled,” the student said, showing Chassaing an alert that had just popped up. “For the next month.”
“Okay, school’s been cancelled,” Chassaing recalled saying later Friday night. “Now what?”
Now what is right.
It’s the question that’s been on everyone’s mind since the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to a confirmed 132 people in Louisiana and resulted in two deaths, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, Edwards on Friday issued an order closing all K-12 public schools and banning all public gatherings of 250 people or more in the state through April 13.
On Monday at 1 p.m., Edwards took additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana by further limiting the size of public gatherings to 50 people — 200 fewer than his original order. The ban is still in effect through April 13, but Edwards said that would be reevaluated seven days prior.
Edwards’ original announcement on Friday caught the vast majority of people off guard, especially administrators and teachers who had no advanced warning and were trying to carry out another school day.
Laura Dunlap, principal at Seventh Ward Elementary, said she was informed of Edwards’ announcement in a text message from her husband. Immediately after, she said phones around her began “going off” as the news quickly spread.
“Everyone started getting it on their phones,” Dunlap told The News Monday morning.
But given the coronavirus’ rapid growth in Louisiana — which went from no cases to more than 100 in less than a week — Dunlap said her school had already begun making preparations Thursday night in case something drastic happened.
“We didn't know what the future held in general,” Dunlap said. “We were probably in a better place than others were because we were already preparing.”
Eddie Hirst, a fine arts teacher and band co-director at Walker High, was observing his teaching assistant instruct a class when his phone began to buzz in his pocket. His screen showed multiple text messages, including one from the school system informing him of the governor’s decision to close all public schools statewide.
“I knew it was possible [that schools would close] from watching the news, so we had already talked to students about the chance that we may be going to some type of distance learning,” he said. “We also used it as a chance to teach students about knowing the difference between what’s real and what’s not and to tell them to make sure they’re listening to real sources.”
Hirst and fellow band director Jeff Seighman then instructed their band students “to take everything with them.”
“We told them, ‘We do not know what this means, and if you ask us, we’d be guessing,’” Hirst said. “We have tried really hard to not communicate anything with our students until we have 100 percent heard it through the appropriate channels.”
Amanda Jones, librarian at Live Oak Middle, had already decided to cancel two school events she helped organize even before Edwards’ mandate to adhere to the recommendation of "social distancing." She figured schools could possibly close for two weeks, but the fact that it was a month “was kind of mind-blowing to me,” she said.
After hearing Edwards’ announcement, Jones quickly began contacting authors who’d be willing to read their books to students online. She’s also planning a virtual field trip for students on Tuesday that would take them to the Palace of Versailles in France.
“A lot of parents are concerned about boredom if their kids are at home, so I’m trying to give them options,” Jones said.
Livingston Parish Public Schools officials have been scrambling since Friday to determine the appropriate course of action for the next month, which locally will see some 26,000 students at home and off of school campuses.
Central office staff, administrators, and teachers have spent Monday preparing a framework for schools to provide digital instructional resources, as well as printed take-home resources, to all students.
In a statement issued just before the weekend, LPPS Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district’s plan would be released to families sometime Tuesday afternoon after a meeting between principals and central office staff that morning.
It would introduce plans for the implementation of “a blended model of learning” as well as plans for limited, altered food services and applicable emergency services.
Murphy said he intends to disseminate information “on a regular, timely basis.” He encouraged all to monitor the school system’s website at www.lpsb.org or its social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter for more information.
“I remain confident that as we work together, supporting one another, we will overcome whatever circumstances confront us,” Murphy said in a press release Friday. “Livingston Parish has a strong track record of turning challenges into opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.