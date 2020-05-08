Normally, Erin Carroway’s talented music students would be getting ready for their end-of-the-year choir recital, where they could impress their families and friends with their harmonized voices under a single director.
That won’t be happening this school year, which has been rocked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closures to all schools in Louisiana until at least August.
But still wanting her kids to use the skills they worked so hard on developing this year, Carroway had an idea: Instead of her students coming together for a single performance, she’d have each one send in their own performance.
The final result, as one Facebook user said, will “give you chills.”
Livingston Parish talented music students were featured in a video in which they sang “Hallelujah,” the famous song written and performed by Canadian singer Leonard Cohen.
The video featured 20 Live Oak-area students in grades 3-12 under Carroway, who used an arrangement by Fabrizio Vestri “with a few modifications to make it sound the way I knew the kids would sing it.” In the video, the students are singing in four-part harmony.
The video was uploaded to the Livingston Parish Public Schools Facebook page Friday morning and quickly went viral, receiving more than 4,400 views in less than an hour. The comments and likes began flooding in as the voices of the students played on laptops and cell phones.
“It’s amazing,” read the Facebook post, which has already been shared more than 150 times.
For the optional “enrichment project,” Carroway said the students were instructed to record themselves singing in one of four harmonies of “Hallelujah.” Many students even sent in multiple videos of themselves singing in different harmonies, Carroway said.
Once Carroway had the recorded, she began syncing the voices and splicing together the videos using Adobe Premier — a process that proved more difficult than she initially thought.
“That was the hardest part,” she said with a laugh.
Once she put the 20 different videos together, the video was uploaded to the school system’s Facebook page, where it has given people a nice distraction from the novel coronavirus pandemic, if only for roughly 30 seconds.
“I’ve always thought ‘Hallelujah’ was an encouraging song and one that people would know, so that’s why we went with that,” she said. “I always feel like that song gives me chills, plus it works with a choir.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.