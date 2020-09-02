While space can be made on a school campus, the space on a bus is fixed.

So with more students arriving on campus for daily instruction starting this week, leaders from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system are asking parents for help getting them there.

School leaders are requesting that parents, if possible, bring their children to and from school to ease the strain on the district’s transportation system as it faces limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Education released earlier this summer, buses can not exceed 25 percent capacity in Phase One; 50 percent in Phase Two; and 75 percent in Phase Three.

The Livingston Parish school system is currently under Phase Two of its “LPPS Start Strong” reopening plan, which mirrors the phase Gov. John Bel Edwards has set for the state. Last week, Edwards extended Phase Two through Sept. 11.

Under Phase Two, Livingston Parish students are placed in one of four groups that determine how and where they learn. The hybrid model combines in-person and virtual learning.

Prior to this week, students in grades 3-12 were learning through an A/B model, with children alternating days on and off campus. Group C students are learning in the district’s 100-percent virtual model, made for those who fear going back to school out of COVID-19 concerns.

Starting this week, students in grades 3-5 will join the district’s designated Group D, which consists of students who receive in-person instruction five days a week. That group already includes students in grades Pre-K-2, students with significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, students attending the ELEC Center, and employees’ children.

Third-graders started the new schedule on Wednesday, and they’ll be followed by fourth-graders on Thursday and fifth-graders on Friday. District leaders have remained adamant that they will continue looking for ways to add more students to five-day-a-week, in-person instruction.

In a recent podcast with The News Publisher/Editor McHugh David, Superintendent Joe Murphy said district leaders “pulled every roster, of every child, in every class, in every subject across our parish” to determine ways the school system could safely bring more students to campus while still adhering to guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Education.

Murphy said school leaders “had to restructure some classrooms and move some people around” but added that they were “absolutely committed to making this happen.”

“We know this has been a wish of parents for quite awhile now, and we appreciate their patience as we worked through this,” Murphy said. “It’s not as simple as it sounds.”

Despite finding ways to allow more students on campus, the obstacle of getting them there remains.

Under Phase Two guidelines, the school system cannot exceed 50-percent capacity of any of its 72-passenger buses, meaning only 36 children can ride in a bus at a time.

As recently as two school years ago, as many as 16,000 students utilized the bus system daily, which covered 800 different routes and about 10,000 miles a day.

During the podcast interview with The News, Murphy reiterated his statement last week announcing the new schedule, saying that the request for parents to bring children to school “is just a request.”

Though Murphy’s request was directed at parents of students in grades 3-5, the “LPPS Start Strong” plan encourages all parents to do the same “when possible.”

Murphy said parents bringing their children to and from campus would “help us greatly” as the school system continues navigating a COVID-19 school year.

“If you cannot, we understand, and we’ll work around it and we’ll do the things we have to do to get your children in school,” Murphy said. “But I’m asking our community, which has always supported us… during this transition while we’re in Phase Two, if you could help us by transporting your child, that would make a tremendous difference.”.