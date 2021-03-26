A jambalaya benefit for a person battling the novel coronavirus will be held at First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs on Saturday, March 27.
It will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run until everything is sold out.
Plates are $10 each and include jambalaya, white beans, and a roll. Baked sweets will be sold separately. First Pentecostal Church is located at 1020 S. Range Avenue.
Proceeds will go toward Genevieve Howard, a mother of two who is in the midst of an uphill battle with COVID-19.
Four churches are coming together for the endeavor.
