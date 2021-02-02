January was the deadliest month for Livingston Parish since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Livingston Parish confirmed 27 COVID-19 related deaths last month, breaking the previous mark of 25 set in December. The 52 COVID-19 deaths the parish has reported in the last two months is more than half of what was reported from March - November (91).
The parish confirmed multiple COVID-19 fatalities in a day seven times in January, including a record six on Jan. 27. The parish has reported at least two deaths in a day 14 times in the last two months, more than the total of the previous nine months combined (13 times).
The death toll in Livingston Parish follows that across the state, which experienced its second-deadliest month since the pandemic began. Health officials confirmed 1,176 COVID-19 fatalities in January, a figure that trails only the month of April (1,623).
On Jan. 8, the state confirmed 92 new COVID-19 related deaths, the second-most in a single day since the pandemic began and the most since April 14, 2020, when the state reported 129 deaths from the virus.
While the virus is still taking its deadly toll, it appears the state may have reached the end of its third surge and reached a plateau.
After reporting at least 3,000 new cases seven times from Jan. 3-17, the state hasn’t reached that number in the last 15 days. The state’s seven-day average for new cases was at 1,630 on Feb. 1, a drop from just over 2,839 on Jan. 10.
That trend has been apparent in Livingston Parish, which confirmed 1,530 cases of the novel coronavirus in January, a drop from December’s record-breaking tally of 1,837 new cases.
Locally, Livingston Parish’s seven-day average for new cases was just over 48 on Feb. 1, down from around 82 in mid-January.
The most recent statewide positivity rate report (Jan. 14-20) came in at 8.60 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week drop and the lowest rate since Nov. 19-25 (7.80 percent).
Livingston Parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report was 10.00 percent, which was the second consecutive week that the local positivity rate decreased.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key metric in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 14 of the last 17 LDH updates. They dropped to 1,403 statewide on Monday — a decrease of 502 since Jan. 19.
Below is a breakdown of monthly COVID-19 case and death totals in Livingston Parish:
March
23 cases
0 deaths
April
174 cases
15 deaths
May
225 cases
14 deaths
June
482 cases
8 deaths
July
1,657 cases
11 deaths
August
803 cases
18 deaths
September
446 cases
10 deaths
October
422 cases
4 deaths
November
1,081 cases
11 deaths
December
1,837 cases
25 deaths
January
1,530 cases
27 deaths
February (through Feb. 1)
19 cases
0 deaths
Total (as of Feb. 1)
8,699 cases
143 deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.