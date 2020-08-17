Those looking for a ruling, at least locally, on the Firehouse BBQ saga will have to wait two more weeks.
Monday, Judge Brian Abels - who is set to preside over the case - issued a continuance of the hearing until Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.. Both temporary restraining orders will remain in place until that time, meaning that Firehouse BBQ can continue operations.
Continuances are requested if one side, or both, are not yet ready to move to trial. The move was agreed upon by both parties.
Last week, Judge Abels blocked Gov. John Bel Edwards from further action against Firehouse BBQ, which has stayed open despite being ordered to close for repeated violations of COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Judge Abels, of 21st Judicial District Court, signed the order on Wednesday, prohibiting Edwards and other state officials from “taking any further action” against the Denham Springs restaurant prior to a hearing next week.
The case involving Firehouse BBQ, located at 33875 LA Hwy. 16, began when the Louisiana Department of Health pulled its food permit on July 31. According to the July 27 business inspection, Firehouse BBQ was docked for tables not being spaced appropriately and employees not wearing face masks.
Eunice Danielle Bunch, owner of the restaurant, has claimed that she informed the Health Department inspector her employees had various medical issues that prevented them from being able to use the mask while working, one of the exceptions in Edwards' mask mandate.
She has also claimed via social media that her tables are now spaced 10 feet apart, in adherence to social distancing requirements.
Last week, Judge Abels (acting for Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks) ordered the restaurant to close its doors for continuing to defy mitigation measures amid the coronavirus pandemic even after its food permit was pulled.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office delivered the temporary restraining order on Monday, but the restaurant remained in operation, which led to the Department of Health filing a contempt of court order Tuesday.
In response, Bunch’s lawyer, Jeff Wittenbrink, filed temporary restraining orders on Wednesday against Edwards, Dr. Jimmy Guidry, Dr. Courtney Phillips, and the Department of Health “from the further enforcement of the governor’s ‘mask order,’” which the filing claimed is “unconstitutional, illegal, vague, and unenforceable.”
Though the request for a permanent injunction was not granted, Abels said that the state cannot take further action before a hearing that is scheduled for Aug. 18.
The Department of Health’s actions marked the first time the state sought to close a restaurant for not following Edwards’ emergency order. The state had previously taken on bars.
Despite having its food permit pulled, Firehouse BBQ has remained in operation and has said via social media that it will not comply with what it described as an “illegal mandate.” Bunch has continued to thank the community for its “overwhelming support” and recently started a page to raise money for legal fees.
The state, meanwhile, has argued that the restaurant is contributing to “irreparable harm to the public health, in the form of unnecessary risk of additional spread of COVID-19” by not adhering to rules that have been vetted by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Center for Disease Control.
Last week, Edwards called the actions of the restaurant “extremely reckless” and “irresponsible” as well as “unlawful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.