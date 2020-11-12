A state judge has denied a request from House Republicans to force the governor to temporarily revoke the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Judge William Morvant, of 19th Judicial District Court, denied that request during a Zoom hearing on Thursday and repeatedly stated that the petition was “moot” since it specifically targeted Gov. John Bel Edwards’ previous Phase Three order that expired Nov. 6.
“The relief that you seek is moot,” the judge said.
In the three-and-a-half-hour hearing, Morvant also ruled that the law House Republicans used to send Edwards the petition last month is “unconstitutional.”
Edwards issued a statement after the hearing, calling the ruling “a victory for public health in the state of Louisiana.”
“Today is a victory for public health in the state of Louisiana and for all of those people, from our health care heroes, including our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to our scientists and researchers, who are fighting every day to slow the spread of COVID and save lives here,” he said.
“The petition signed by some members of one chamber of Louisiana’s Legislature could not terminate the emergency order because the petition was based on a law the violated the Louisiana Constitution. Judge Morvant ruled that the House of Representatives cannot act by itself on behalf of the full Legislature. I have long said the law some members of the House were attempting to use is unconstitutional and I am pleased the judge agreed.”
The current situation goes back to late October, when Republicans lawmakers sent the governor a signed petition calling for a seven-day end to all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, high school football games, and other activities as well as the statewide mask mandate.
The petition was issued under an obscure section of a 2003 state law that allows a majority in either the House or the Senate to sign a petition to force the governor to end a public health emergency declaration.
Despite the petition being signed by 65 of 68 House Republicans, Edwards has so far refused to cancel any of his proclamations, calling the petition “blatantly unconstitutional.”
Likewise, Landry has blasted the governor’s inaction — and nearly all of the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation measures — and has repeatedly said Edwards is acting beyond his authority.
On Thursday, Morvant ruled in Edwards’ favor when he ruled the law used for the petition was unconstitutional, saying he would have granted the mandamus if both the House and Senate had signed the petition.
In a statement released shortly after the hearing, Landry said he plans to appeal Morvant's rulings “and pray the Supreme Court will uphold the checks and balances upon which our government was founded and has been ruled.”
“Our government is built on a system of checks and balances,” the statement read. “The Legislature makes laws; the Governor enforces them. Today, the Court effectively ruled the Governor may make law without any legislative oversight - this turns Louisiana into a dictatorship under King Edwards.
“It is problematic when a judge rewrites the law from the bench. That seems to be occurring more and more and adds to the current turmoil we find our country in. This case and its outcome affects all Louisiana citizens, their livelihoods, and their safety.”
For the time, Edwards’ restrictions remain intact, including the mask mandate, business restrictions, and limits on social gatherings. The governor extended the restrictions last week for an additional 28 days, through Friday, Dec. 4.
The hearing came as the country experiences a third surge in COVID-19 cases in record-breaking numbers. The country has reported more than 100,000 new cases in eight straight days.
Louisiana has mostly been spared the latest nationwide spike, but health officials are pointing to alarming trends regarding positivity rate and hospitalizations, which are currently at their highest point in two months.
State health officials added 2,173 new cases of the novel coronavirus to the ongoing tally on Thursday, pushing the total past 191,000. The COVID-19 death toll increased by 34 to 5,863 statewide while hospital admissions fell slightly to 676.
