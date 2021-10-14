Another 11,047 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,162,334 residents have completed a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 46.5 percent of the state’s population. In addition, approximately 2,427,662 — or just over 52 percent — have initiated a two-dose series, a rise of 8,620 from the previous report, LDH data shows.
To date, the state has administered 4,432,551 vaccine doses, an increase of 18,441.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 498 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 344 “probable” cases and six “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by five overnight to 472 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by three to 85 statewide.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 598,521 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 152,794 “probable” cases
-- 12,531 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,765 “probable” deaths
-- 10,591,883 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,427,662 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,162,334 series completed; 4,414,110 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
