A local business owner is doing his part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Charles Looney, a military veteran and owner of Cheap iPhone Repairs in Denham Springs, has been donating items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to people free of charge for more than a month now, he said in a phone call with The News.
He received his latest shipment of facemasks and hand sanitizer this week and plans to distribute both in his shop starting Friday, May 1, according to a Facebook post. Both items are free of charge.
“Just wanted to let everyone know I still have [the] medical [masks] and hand sanitizer that are available now again at my store Cheap iPhone Repairs,” Looney said in a Facebook post Thursday evening. “Finally came in today before closing. They are FREE. No purchase necessary. Just walk in and ask.”
A veteran of the Army National Guard, Looney said he is a “firm believer in helping people,” something he has tried to demonstrate anytime a disaster has struck the area.
Looney originally opened his business in Baton Rouge before relocating to Denham Springs eight years ago. Like many others, his work building flooded in August 2016, forcing him to operate out of a mobile unit and put on hold plans for another business.
To help people in the immediate aftermath of the Great Flood, Looney began repairing broken iPhones “at cost,” meaning he didn’t make a profit. That included many phones for police officers and other first responders.
“I always try to help people out,” he said. “I’m a combat veteran, so I’m a firm believer in helping people. And the Denham Springs community has been great to me since I moved out here, so I’ll always do what I can to help out.”
Looney began passing out facemasks and hand sanitizer from inside his store — which as a communications service is considered an “essential” business — amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in early April. He hasn’t stopped since.
He estimates giving out more than 1,000 disposable facemasks and around 400 two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, which run at about $3 a bottle. People don’t have to make a purchase to receive a free facemask or bottle of hand sanitizer, though he does limit it to one per individual since “prices are so high right now.”
Looney hopes providing PPE items can help reduce the amount of people who will become infected with COVID-19 and possibly need hospitalization.
“The best thing to do is to be proactive to keep people from getting the disease and going to the hospital,” he said. “Plus, I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for the people of Livingston Parish, so I just want to help out as much as I can.”
Cheap iPhone Repairs is located at 2626 S. Range Avenue, Suite 800, in Denham Springs. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and 12-3 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call (225) 664-9046 or visit the “Cheap iPhone Repairs” Facebook page.
