MAUREPAS -- If there’s something going on in the Maurepas community, you can bet that Jodi Vicknair will be there.

Camera in hand, capturing every moment.

A photographer going on 15 years, Vicknair has shot pictures of countless events in the community, ranging from softball games, homecoming dances, and pep rallies to birthday parties, weddings, and baptisms.

She’s gotten even more use out of her camera in the last three years serving at the Maurepas School’s yearbook photographer.

“Most of the photos in those yearbooks the last three years were mine,” she said with a laugh.

This spring, she’s extended her services to senior cap-and-gown photos — free of charge.

The reason — this senior class has been through a lot.

“I just wanted to give back,” she said. “This has been a rough few months for these kids, especially for the seniors, who dealt with a lot with the flood and now the coronavirus. so I decided to do my part and give free sessions. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Over the last several weeks, Vicknair has loaded up her gear and hit the streets, stopping at the homes of seniors for their pre-graduation photos. She said she is doing it to help families cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which effectively ended the year for the Class of 2020 two months sooner than expected.

The photos are quickly processed and uploaded to Vicknair’s photography Facebook page. She said she doesn’t like to keep people — mostly parents — waiting long for photos.

“I try to get them up as soon as possible,” she said. “I’m not one of those photographers that keep people waiting for months. I want them to have the photos fast.”

Vicknair recently had a photo shoot with Casey Schexnayder, a Maurepas High senior who was part of the school’s inaugural Pre-K class. They took photos underneath the front porch, on a swing in the front yard, and in front of a large banner celebrating Schexnayder’s graduation.

A few minutes later, Vicknair was shooting cap-and-gown photographs of fellow Maurepas High senior Codi Ghrigsby, whose pictures came in front of an expanse of trees and on a wooden swing in the backyard.

But Vicknair managed to add a humorous touch to some of the photos for both seniors, having Schexnayder and Ghrigsby hold up a roll of toilet paper and wear a face mask during their separate photo shoots.

“We have to make it look like COVID,” Vicknair joked.

Along with senior photos, Vicknair has also taken pictures of Maurepas eighth-graders who will soon enter ninth grade. The photos, which can be viewed on Vicknair’s personal Facebook page, feature students wearing black T-shirts with white print that reads, “Straight Into High School.”

The photos were taken in front of different backdrops, including swamps, woods, fences, homes, or at school. Vicknair said she tries to match the backdrop to the child’s personality to give it a more “personal touch.”

“These kids had their worlds turned upside down,” Vicknair said. “Hopefully this makes things a little better for them.”

Along with taking pre-graduation pictures of the seniors, Vicknair was one of two photographers that shot photos of a senior parade through Maurepas last month. She’ll also be taking photos at the school’s graduation, which is scheduled for June 25 at Walker High.

“I’ll be there,” she said.