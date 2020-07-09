Knox the Pony will become Knox the Unicorn.
Knox, a certified therapy horse by Watson resident Milissa Davis, will be featured in an online show titled “Unicorn Tales” hosted by the Livingston Parish Library on Friday, July 10.
The show will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday via the library’s Facebook and Youtube platforms. The program is for all ages.
As a therapy animal, Knox regularly visits nursing homes, hospice houses, people with disabilities, and young people at different venues. He has visited branches of the Livingston Parish Library numerous times over the years, always prancing around in colorful sneakers.
Knox the Pony’s visit is part of the library’s “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program, which has been adjusted to an all-virtual format in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The summer reading program invites adults, teens, and children to read books and attend virtual programs to earn prizes.
Along with reading, patrons of all ages are invited to participate in virtual programs such as stories, crafts, performance art, storytelling, book talks, and escape rooms. The library lined up nearly 80 programs over the months of June and July.
All of the LPL’s virtual programs can be found on its social media platforms.
To sign up for the summer reading program, click here.
