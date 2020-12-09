The Krewe of Denham Springs has elected to cancel the 2021 Mardi Gras season amid uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic, leaders announced Wednesday.
The cancellation includes the 41st annual Mardi Gras Ball held at North Park and the annual Mardi Gras Parade that takes place throughout downtown Denham Springs.
The ball was scheduled for Jan. 21, while the parade was set for Feb. 6.
Now, like Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and other cities across the state, both have been nixed amid the ongoing public health emergency.
“Through careful consideration in the uptick in coronavirus and in observance of social distancing regulations, the Krewe of Denham Springs has elected to cancel its 2021 Mardi Gras season,” the krewe said in a statement.
The announcement comes as Livingston Parish and the state are in the midst of a third wave of new COVID-19 cases and percent positivity, which have led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.
On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide reached 1,516, the most since Aug. 2. The number of deaths this month is at 200, which is on pace to surpass the total from November.
Livingston Parish hasn’t been spared: Over the 12 days, the parish has reported nine COVID-19 deaths, one of its deadliest stretches since the first reported death in early April.
With cases on the rise, the Krewe of Denham Springs went with the guidance of health experts who have advised people against large gatherings that could be deemed as “super spreader” events.
The krewe’s annual Mardi Gras parade usually attracts hundreds of people who line Range Avenue from Denham Springs High School through the Antique Village as dozens of floats, marchers, and decorated vehicles pass by.
“The Krewe hopes the holidays and new year provide a healthy and restful season to make way for a wonderful, healthy and prosperous 2021,” the krewe said to conclude its statement.
Below is the entire statement from the Krewe of Denham Springs regarding the cancellation of its 2021 Mardi Gras season:
“Through careful consideration in the uptick in coronavirus and in observance of social distancing regulations, the Krewe of Denham Springs has elected to cancel its 2021 Mardi Gras season.
“The cancellations include the 41st Annual Mardi Gras Ball that was scheduled for January 21, 2021 at North Park in Denham Springs AND the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade which was scheduled for February 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
“The Krewe hopes the holidays and new year provide a healthy and restful season to make way for a wonderful, healthy and prosperous 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.