Livingston Parish is no stranger to disaster loans, having gone through the Great Flood of 2016 and the immediate process of applying for a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan.
Now, with the spread of the novel coronavirus, businesses will be open to that application process again - just a few years later.
For many, it was a process that was pushed hard by local and federal officials. Eventually, it turned into a problem of Duplication of Benefits (DoB) - meaning that even just applying for a loan automatically disqualified an applicant from being eligible for grant money in the future, specifically from Restore Louisiana.
This time around, however, Congressman Garret Graves is already working with the SBA to make sure that DoB measures are not included in any legislation that is written to govern these loans.
At the very least, future grant availability for businesses can be used to simply pay back the credit, Graves said.
That said, the SBA gave a roughly 30-minute walk through to roughly 100 listeners Monday morning, an online and phone conference call which was set up by the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry (LABI). SBA officials said expressed that anyone interested in the loans should apply immediately, as they expect the queue to grow rapdily.
According to one SBA official, these economic injury disaster loans are expected to provide six months of working capital to businesses who may be hindered or shut down completely by the spread of the novel coronavirus. Their purpose is to cover payroll and accounts payable for the 'economically injured' timeline - that is, the time when cash flow is cut due to closures or customers scaling back spending.
Basically, when cash flow is cut.
They can be used to pay the following:
- Fixed debt payments (on a per month basis, not the full amount of the debt)
- Payroll
- Accounts payable
- Extraordinary expenses due to the disaster
They cannot be used for shareholder appropriations or personal expense by business ownership.
SBA loans also cannot be used for the following:
- Refinancing long term debt
- Paying down loans, outside of regular installments
- Payment of any part of direct federal debt
The loans will be 2.75% for non-profit entities, and 3.75% for private business, with a maximum term of 30 years.
SBA officials have determined through insurance officials that, as they understand, no policies exist to cover business closures due to the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, the SBA understands how important these loans are to small business, the SBA official said.
Credit history will be important to the SBA when determining whether or not to grant the loan. Credit history, SBA believes, shows capacity to pay and willingness to pay the debt. Anything under $25,000 is unsecured, and may be more easily acquired, but anything over $25,000 must have collateral present.
Collateral for the entirety of the loan is not required, however the SBA requires business owners make a 'good faith effort' to present something to wager against the loan. The SBA wants business owners to have 'skin in the game,' the official said.
In terms of paperwork, business owners will need the following:
- Completed application (SBA Form 5)
- Tax information authorization (IRS form 4506T)
- Complete copies of the most recent federal income tax returns
- Personal Financial statement (SBA form 413)
- Schedule of liabilities
Additional information may be necessary, which could include, but is not limited to:
- Year end profit and loss statement
- If more than one partner, tax returns for each principal
- Monthly sales figures
- Most recent, year-to-date profit and loss statement
Eligibility for economic injury usually depends on location, but as of now all of Louisiana is eligible should the business meet certain revenue and employee size requirements, which are determined by industry.
The SBA official also stated that, more often than not, a P.O. box will not be acceptable to prove a location - a physical address is required.
Business types that are specifically ineligible for economic injury loans are:
- Religious organizations
- Charitable organizations
- Consumer and marketing co-ops
- Gambling concerns
- Casinos and racetracks
- Illegal concerns
- Lending or investment concerns
- Speculative activities
- Pawn shops
- Real estate developers
- Pyramid schemes
- Loan packagers
- Concerns with principals who are incarcerated, on parole, or probation
To begin an SBA loan, click this link ----> https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance
LABI has throw their hat in with other statewide industries in penning a letter to the U.S. Congress on Small Business & Entrepreneurship, chaired by Marco Rubio (R-Florida), to ask that any disaster loans produced be forgivable - a 'bridge' to get through the disaster.
You can read the letter here.
