Laine Hardy is over the coronavirus.

The 19-year-old singer announced he has had a “successful recovery” from COVID-19 through a press release Friday, the same day he officially released his third single since winning American Idol last year.

Hardy shocked fans when he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis via social media June 21, describing his symptoms as “mild” and encouraging people to “stay safe and healthy.” Hardy’s girlfriend and bodyguard also confirmed contracting the disease.

Fans of Hardy quickly took to social media to say they were “sending prayers” and “wishing for a speedy recovery.”

After a little less than three weeks, it appears COVID-19 is in Hardy’s rearview mirror as his newest single, “Tiny Town,” becomes available for download.

“What a crazy summer,” Hardy said. “I am lucky to be feeling better and want everyone to stay safe and healthy out there. It is more important now than ever for younger people to step up.

“Thanks for all the well wishes from my own hometown community and beyond. I’m grateful to still be able to get music out over the summer and hope you guys enjoy ‘Tiny Town.’”

“Tiny Town” follows Hardy’s first singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country,” both of which were released in April. Hardy’s music is available on all streaming platforms via Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.

Like the first two singles, “Tiny Town” was produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church. The song was written by Michael Tyler, who has a No. 1 country hit to his name (“Somewhere on a Beach,” performed by Dierks Bentley).

The new song, which includes a studio version and a stripped-down acoustic track, tells of Hardy’s upbringing in Livingston, where the Bayou Boy grew up before going on to win American Idol, sign a major record deal, and go on a nationwide tour.

“There’s something special about livin in a tiny town and having pride in it,” Hardy tweeted this week.

Hardy Party fans will soon be able to see the singer perform his new music when he resumes a virtual tour that started in April. The second leg of the tour was initially set to begin in June but was pushed back once Hardy confirmed he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hardy’s virtual shows will now be July 23 and Aug. 6. All tickets are valid for their newly rescheduled dates, a spokesperson for Monarch Publicity told The News.

“I can’t wait to see y’all on July 23rd,” Hardy wrote on his website.

The first part of the virtual tour, held in April and May, included 16 stops and generated more than 2 million views on social media, according to a spokesperson for Monarch Publicity. Hardy’s music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” has received another 1 million views, while an animated lyric video for “Let There Be Country” has been seen by thousands.

Following the virtual tour, Hardy will turn his attention to the real thing — an in-person tour that is scheduled to run until October, not including one show set for August 2021. The tour will include stops in about two dozen states across the country, with one scheduled for Baton Rouge (Texas Club, Aug. 29).

A spokesperson for Monarch Publicity said tour organizers “are following the advice of our venue partners in each market who are working with their local administrations to adhere to local ordinances.”

If all goes to plan, it’ll be the second nationwide tour for Hardy since his crowning moment on American Idol, following a 20-show coast-to-coast tour in late 2019.

For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.