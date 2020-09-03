Laine Hardy is getting back on the road… virtually, that is.
The former American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native will continue his virtual tour with an online show on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The livestream will begin at 7:30 p.m. The next tour dates are scheduled for Sept. 17 and Oct. 1.
Tonight’s show continues the second leg of Hardy’s virtual tour, which was delayed this summer when the singer confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. About three weeks later, Hardy announced he had recovered from the disease.
“What a crazy summer,” Hardy said at the time. “I am lucky to be feeling better and want everyone to stay safe and healthy out there. It is more important now than ever for younger people to step up.”
On the same day he announced his recovery, Hardy released his third single since winning American Idol in May 2019, “Tiny Town.” The newest single came on the heels of “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country,” both of which were released in April.
The three singles were produced by Michael Knox — who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church — and all include acoustic tracks. Hardy’s music is available on all streaming platforms via Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.
Hardy celebrated the release of his music with a 16-stop virtual tour in April and May that generated more than 2 million views on social media, according to a spokesperson for Monarch Publicity.
The popularity of the first tour led Hardy's team to line up a second.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
