Laine Hardy is returning to where it all started.

The Livingston Parish native will make his highly-anticipated return to the American Idol spotlight with a virtual performance for his legion of “Hardy Party” fans across the country on Sunday, May 10.

The episode will begin at 7 p.m. locally on ABC. During the episode, Hardy will perform his own rendition of “Life is a Highway.”

Though Hardy’s performance won’t take place on an actual stage amid the novel coronavirus, which has forced the show’s contestants to film at home, it will give Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan a chance to see the man they discovered two years ago and the country singer host Ryan Seacrest dubbed “The Bayou Boy.”

When he was first discovered, Hardy was a painfully shy teenager still searching for his voice.

Now, he’s an American Idol winner who has completed a nationwide tour, filmed a web series based on his life, and released his own original music.

Hardy’s American Idol appearance is part of a virtual tour that started last month and will run through the end of May. So far, the tour has generated more than 1.5 million views online as Hardy performs his music and answers questions from the audience.

The virtual tour is being held to celebrate the official release of Hardy’s new singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.

The songs are available on all streaming platforms, via Hollywood Records and Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings. Hardy has also released a music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” which was directed by Dustin Haney in the swamps and backwoods of Livingston Parish.

For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.