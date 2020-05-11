DENHAM SPRINGS -- Laine Hardy still has the envelope that changed his life.
Among his many gifts over the last year, in which he has gone from a local singer to a national star, Hardy still keeps the sparkling white envelope that bore his name when the 17th winner of American Idol was announced last May.
On Sunday, he sang with another who will soon hold that same envelope.
Hardy made his highly-anticipated return to the American Idol spotlight last night when he performed his own spin of “Life is a Highway” during the reality show’s Disney night episode.
Though Hardy’s performance didn’t take place on an actual stage amid the novel coronavirus, which has forced the show’s contestants to film at home, it still gave “Hardy Party” fans a chance to see their favorite singer back on the show where his star first began to shine.
American Idol fans will remember Hardy’s own Disney night performance from last season, when he perfectly matched his hometown boy roots with a swampy version of “Oo-De-Lally” from “Robin Hood” to advance to the Top 8.
At the time, Idol judge Lionel Richie called it the “perfect song” for Hardy, who would go on to capture the country with one performance after another — not to mention a closet full of stylish suits — en route to becoming Louisiana’s first-ever winner of the popular nationally-televised singing competition.
Though he wasn’t wearing the suits he became famous for during his return to Idol, The Bayou Boy still swept the audience watching at home as well as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Richie.
Sitting on the porch of his Livingston Parish home wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans, Hardy performed an up-tempo version of “Life is a Highway,” made famous first by Tom Cochrane in the 1990s and later again by Rascal Flatts for the “Cars” movie soundtrack.
His performance garnered applause from the trio of Idol judges as well as Seacrest and Idol mentor Bobby Bones — just like old times.
Hardy’s American Idol appearance is part of a virtual tour that started last month and will run through the end of May. So far, the tour has generated more than 1.5 million views online as Hardy performs his music and answers questions from the audience.
The virtual tour is being held to celebrate the official release of Hardy’s first two singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.
The songs are available on all streaming platforms, via Hollywood Records and Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings. Hardy has also released a music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” which was directed by Dustin Haney in the swamps and backwoods of Livingston Parish.
Hardy will return to American Idol for the show’s finale on Sunday, May 17, almost a year to the day after he was crowned the winner.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
