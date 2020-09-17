Laine Hardy is no longer a teenager.
The former “American Idol” winner and Livingston Parish singer celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday, with friends, family members, and fans taking to social media to send the Bayou Boy a plethora of heartfelt “best birthday” wishes.
On Thursday, they’ll be able to celebrate again.
Hardy will entertain fans with “a night of new music” when he continues his virtual tour with an online show on Thursday, Sept. 17.
The livestream will begin at 7:30 p.m. The next tour date is Oct. 1, the last virtual appearance currently scheduled on Hardy’s website.
Tickets for tonight’s online concert are $15 each and can be purchased by visiting www.lainehardymusic.com/vtour.
Dubbed “A night of new music with Laine Hardy,” the French Settlement High graduate will likely perform his first three singles, “Tiny Town,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” and “Let There Be Country,” in addition to other music.
All three singles were produced by Michael Knox — who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church — and all include acoustic tracks. Hardy’s music is available on all streaming platforms via Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.
Hardy celebrated the release of his music with a 16-stop virtual tour in April and May. The tour was converted into an online format due to concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But that didn't stop fans from tuning in to watch Hardy — the first virtual tour generated more than 2 million views on social media, leading Hardy's team to line up a second tour.
Additionally, the official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” has garnered more than 1.3 million views, along with another 500,000 views from the other videos for Hardy’s three singles.
On top of performing in a virtual tour and releasing music videos, Hardy’s had plenty of other activities to keep him busy this summer — that is, after he successfully overcame a positive COVD-19 diagnosis.
Hardy performed the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway in early August. After that, he sang “Tiny Town” on stage during an airing of “Huckabee” on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).
He’s also used the extra time at home during quarantine to get some “house work” done. Hardy recently posted an image of a red, elevated “chicken coop” that he said he’s spent the summer building.
“It's been a lot of hard work, but building it has been so much fun,” Hardy wrote on social media. “I might even show y’all the inside once it’s completely done.”
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
