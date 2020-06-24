People will have to wait to catch the Bayou Boy’s next performance.

Former American Idol winner Laine Hardy, who this weekend confirmed testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has postponed dates for the second leg of a virtual tour celebrating his debut singles.

Both of Hardy’s virtual stops have been pushed back, the first from June 26 to July 23 and the second from July 9 to Aug. 6. All tickets are valid for their newly rescheduled dates, a spokesperson for Monarch Publicity told The News.

Hardy informed fans of the postponements on his website Tuesday night, saying he’s “following the doctor’s orders to quarantine at home and concentrate on getting better.”

“I’m bummed to say that I will have to delay the start of my summer vTour dates,” Hardy wrote. “I just want to be in the best condition for y’all when I play!”

Hardy broke the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, making him one of more than 52,000 Louisiana residents who have been diagnosed with the disease. Hardy's bodyguard also announced via Facebook that he contracted the disease.

Fans of the Bayou Boy quickly took to social media to say they were “sending prayers” and “wishing for a speedy recovery.” According to health experts, it can take up to 14 days for a COVID-19 positive person to recover. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, fever or chills, and headaches, among others.

The 19-year-old singer assured fans his symptoms were “mild” and encouraged people to “stay safe and healthy” in posts on his various social media platforms.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” Hardy wrote Sunday night. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Hardy’s revelation came two days after he sang the national anthem during a swearing-in ceremony for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, who told The News earlier this week that he had “no concerns as of now.”

Also in attendance for the ceremony, held inside Revival Temple Church in Walker, were Sen. Bill Cassidy, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, 21st Judicial District Judge Beth Wolfe, Louisiana Sheriff's Association Director Michael Ranatza, and Chief Deputy Ronnie Morris.

The unexpected news for Hardy came about a month after he wrapped up a 16-stop virtual tour celebrating the release of his first two singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.

Both tracks are available on all streaming platforms via Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.

The virtual tour generated more than 2 million views on social media, according to a spokesperson for Monarch Publicity. Hardy’s music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” has received another 1 million views, while an animated lyric video for “Let There Be Country” has been seen by thousands.

The success of Hardy’s virtual tour led his team to add more dates this summer, which fans will now have to wait for while the Livingston Parish native recovers.

“I can’t wait to see y’all on July 23rd,” Hardy wrote on his website.

However, Hardy Party fans will get a treat this Friday, when the country singer releases acoustic versions of his first two tracks along with brand new videos.

In addition, fans will be able to peruse a full selection, including exclusive bundles and more, of Hardy merchandise starting on June 25.