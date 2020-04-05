A new test will let patients know if they are COVID-19 positive within minutes.
Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours reported this weekend it has been chosen as one of the first urgent care operators in the country to offer Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Tests, which are becoming available as part of the FDA’s fast-tracked Emergency Use Authorization program.
According to a press release, the new screening will be administered on-site in the clinic and can identify patients with the COVID-19 virus “in five to 13 minutes.” At this time, the test is only available at 31985 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, where patients will drive-thru to get their RAPID COVID test.
People are not allowed to just show up and receive the test. Those who believe they’ve been exposed to the virus or are exhibiting symptoms are instructed to visit www.lakeurgentcare.com to determine if they meet the CDC criteria for testing and select the red “Schedule a Virtual Visit” button in the middle of the page.
Anyone who qualifies for the testing through the online video will be scheduled for same-day or next-day screening. Officials noted those tested for COVID-19 will know their results in minutes, much faster than the week or so from standard tests.
The new Rapid COVID-19 testing platform is an extension of the same Abbott ID NOW screening system currently used to diagnose patients for the flu and strep throat.
To schedule a virtual visit, click here.
