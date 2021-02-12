COVID-19 testing sites managed by Louisiana’s National Guard will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the possibility of inclement weather, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.
On Thursday, Edwards declared a state of emergency in Louisiana due to recent heavy rainfall impacting the state and the potential for wintry conditions starting this weekend and extending to next week.
The National Guard has administered thousands of COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic in addition to responding to a record-breaking hurricane season and other issues the state faces.
This week, the National Guard managed around 20 sites in all nine regions of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
