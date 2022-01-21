The state’s latest surge of COVID-19 appears to be nearing its peak, but baseline numbers for new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations are likely to remain high for several more weeks, officials said Thursday.
“We may be approaching a peak, which would obviously be welcome,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “You can’t go down until you reach a peak. But right now, there is a tremendous amount of COVID, as much as we’ve ever had in the state of Louisiana.”
The state remains firmly entrenched in its fifth wave of COVID-19 fueled by the Omicron variant, which has led to record-breaking increases in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
Earlier this week, the state passed 1 million COVID-19 cases, which means at least one out of every five residents has been infected with the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. But Edwards and Dr. Joe. Kanter, the state health officer, both said that’s likely an undercount because of at-home tests or the lack of testing among asymptomatic people.
The “relentless” Omicron variant accounts for roughly 100 percent of all cases in Louisiana, Edwards said. Last week, the state reported a record 70 non-congregate outbreaks, with more than half occurring in retail settings that weren’t masking.
Omicron is also having a greater impact on young people than previous strains. Since the start of January, 199 children have been admitted into hospitals with COVID-19, including 33 over the last week. Children ages 0-4 — who are not yet eligible for a vaccination — represent the largest share in that age group, Kanter said.
Cases among those under 18 account for the greatest percentage of cases so far this year, Edwards said. Last week, K-12 schools reported 8,735 cases among students and 719 among staff, despite many being unable to report. Since K-12 schools resumed after the winter break, more than 51,000 students have reverted to virtual learning due to exposure.
Statewide, all 64 parishes remain in the highest risk category for community spread, which is defined as at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a week. This past week, the state hit a new record of 1,806 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. That’s up from around 1,700 the week prior and 1,000 the week before that.
“There’s an astronomical number of cases out there, the highest amount of COVID at any point prior,” Kanter said.
Along with new cases, reinfections have “skyrocketed” in recent weeks, Kanter said. So far, there have been roughly 47,000 reinfections to date including 1,800 alone on Thursday. Kanter said reinfections are occurring six times greater than during the Delta surge, which highlights the importance of booster shots.
“This speaks to the need for vaccines and boosters,” Kanter said. “You really do need a booster to have adequate protection from Omicron.”
Despite the rapid spread of Omicron, Kanter said there is “reason to believe” that the current surge may be nearing its peak, citing recent decreases in certain gating criteria.
For the second straight week, the percentage of emergency room patients reporting COVID-like symptoms dropped, falling from 12.5 percent last week to 11.5 percent this week, Kanter said.
Despite reaching an all-time high in testing — 558 tests per 10,000 residents — Kanter said percent positivity actually fell last week, decreasing by more than a full percentage point to 27.5 percent.
“I think there’s reason to believe that we’re likely in the process of peaking right now,” Kanter said. “This is after another week of record numbers. You never know for sure if you’ve peaked until you’re on the other side of it.”
Though the state may be at or reaching its peak, Edwards and Kanter said it’s important to note that baseline numbers will likely remain high for several weeks. They also said that certain parts of the state might still see increasing numbers even if the statewide numbers are peaking or decreasing.
“When we do peak, it’s not like the whole state rises and falls together,” Edwards said. “There will be some regions that will be in a plateau. Some will be declining and some will be ascending.
“What I can tell you, for several weeks, our baseline numbers… will be at very elevated levels for quite a while.”
