Launch Therapy Center is inviting people to the largest “non-event” of the year.
The local nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to serving children with special needs, will host a virtual auction on Monday, July 13.
Normally held at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs, this year’s event was converted to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic. The “Mask-querade” auction can be seen on the organization’s Facebook page beginning at 6:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will go toward Launch’s mission of supporting children with disabilities and their families by providing scholarships for therapy and other services that are not covered by insurance and Medicaid.
Launch Therapy Center has served more than 1,200 children and their families since August 2015, according to its website, by providing speech, occupational, and physical therapies. In addition, Launch’s staff and volunteers provide community awareness, parent support groups, social groups, and community support for inclusive activities.
To date, Launch has never turned a child away.
A big reason for that has been the gala, which has become Launch’s biggest annual fundraiser. Last year’s event raised more than $75,000, which went toward:
-- 1,695 units of therapy
-- 91 hours of community outreach
-- $20,072 in equipment and supplies
-- numerous hours of consultation with other agencies and service providers
-- countless hours of parental support
Use of the most current, research-based treatment strategies are used to elicit optimal outcomes while minimizing time away from home and school. Launch also encourages parental involvement as vital to the success of treatment plan development and implementation.
Launch Therapy Center has two locations in Denham Springs, at 601 Hatchell Lane and another at 311 Veterans Blvd. Suite A.
For more information or to donate and volunteer, visit www.launchpeds.com or contact Launch at (225) 380-1894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.