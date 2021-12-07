Louisiana lawmakers rejected a proposal to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines required for school children, though Gov. John Bel Edwards has stated his intentions to override such a vote.
On Monday, the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee voted 13-2 to reject a proposal from the Louisiana Department of Health that would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the School Immunization Schedule, though only for ages that have received full federal approval.
Currently, that would apply to students 16 and older.
Even if the shots are mandated for Louisiana schools, the state allows broad exemptions for parents and students to opt out by submitting a written objection from a doctor or a general written dissent.
Attorney General Jeff Landry, who recently sent a letter to the Department of Health decrying the proposed mandate, tweeted the following after the vote:
“I applaud the Legislature, who just voted in bipartisan manner and in agreement with our legal advice that COVID-19 is not a ‘vaccine preventable’ disease’ and that the executive actions of LDH went beyond their statutory authority.
“We also want to thank the hundreds of Louisianans who came to the Capitol today and had their voices heard. These types of policies should be decided by the people through their representatives not by medical czars or by executive fiat. We challenge the Governor [Edwards] to accept the will of the people.”
Last week, Edwards said he would override the committee’s vote should it be against adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines. Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards, released the following statement after the vote:
“As the Governor said on Friday, he supports adding the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule and, barring a recommendation from public health experts, his opinion would not change. Also, as LDH testified [Monday] in the hearing, the Department absolutely has the authority to add this vaccine to the immunization schedule, despite the misinformation presented today at the Legislature.
“This vaccine is safe, it is effective and it is easily accessible across the state. Louisiana has some of the broadest opt-outs for parents who do not want to vaccinate their children, including health, religious and philosophical reasons. None of that will change when this vaccine is added to the immunization schedule.”
(0) comments
