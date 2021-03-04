State Rep. Rick Edmonds, along with 32 other Louisiana legislators, have signed a letter urging Gov. John Bel Edwards to fully reopen Louisiana and end the statewide mask mandate.
The letter, signed by representatives and senators alike, was sent to Edwards two days after he announced the state was advancing to Phase Three of reopening the economy. The new restrictions, which are in effect until March 31, are the most relaxed since the coronavirus pandemic began.
But with other states — most notably neighboring Texas and Mississippi — announcing plans to lift all business restrictions and eliminate mask mandates, Louisiana lawmakers said it is time for the Bayou State to do the same.
“Our businesses, both large and small, will continue to fight against COVID-19,” the letter said. “We are certain that their continued commitment and direction as it relates to capacity issues and enforcement of other virus safety precautions will be done safely and professionally without any additional government mandates.
“With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates.”
Under the current Phase Three order, most businesses are limited to 75 percent of their full capacity, compared with 50 percent under the previous Phase Two restrictions.
Sporting events are allowed 50 percent of capacity, up from 25 percent, and capacity restrictions on churches have been lifted, though maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance is still “strongly encouraged.”
Gyms and fitness centers are still restricted to 50 percent capacity, while bars can now open for indoor service at 25 percent capacity and up to 50 percent in parishes with a low positivity rate.
Indoor live music is now allowed at venues that meet the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s standards, but audiences must remain seated. Fairs and festivals also will be allowed under certain circumstances. Indoor events will be limited to 50 percent capacity up to 250 people.
Additionally, the statewide mask mandate that was introduced in July remains in place.
Despite the loosened restrictions, nearly three dozen state lawmakers signed a letter saying there should be none at all, especially as other state remove their own.
In a video on his official Facebook page, Edmonds said businesses, communities, and churches “are fully capable” of handling their capacities and that people can choose whether or not they wish to wear a face mask.
“It’s time to put Louisiana back to work,” Edmonds said. “The only way to do that is with 100 percent capacity [and] removal of our mask mandates. If others decide they want to use masks or whatever it is they determine to do, they have the ability to do that. I have great confidence in the leadership of the state of Louisiana and her citizenry.”
“Let’s get back to Louisiana being Louisiana first,” Edmonds said.
The letter was signed by 30 state representatives and three senators. Livingston Parish representatives who signed the letter were Valarie Hodges, District 64; Sherman Mack, District 95; and Buddy Mincey, Jr., District 71.
Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, was the lone senator with Livingston Parish ties to sign the letter.
“Honored to add my name on behalf of my constituents,” Hodges said on her Facebook page. “Common sense handling of our 100% re-opening of Louisiana.”
Neither House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, nor Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, signed the letter.
To read the full letter, click here.
