More than 50,000 Livingston Parish residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the most recent update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, officials reported that 50,104 Livingston Parish residents had completed a vaccine series, a rise of 328 from the previous report. That total accounts for roughly 35.2 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population, much lower than the state average of 46 percent.
In addition, approximately 56,811 Livingston Parish residents have at least started a vaccine series, a rise of 252 from earlier this week.
In other news, state health officials confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and four “probable” cases in the Thursday report.
The parish didn’t report a new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 death.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,454 “probable” cases
-- 297 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 215,616 total COVID-19 tests
-- 56,811 initiated vaccine series; 50,104 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
