COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 46 overnight to 1,311 statewide, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,056.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one to 130.
In Friday’s report, the state tallied 2,993 new cases, which include 1,668 confirmed cases and 906 “probable” cases. Of that total, 419 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 27 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 11 suspected deaths.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 875,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 274,008 “probable” cases
-- 13,917 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,259 “probable” deaths
-- 14,109,793 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,720,376 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,405,362 series completed; 4,946,531 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 111 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 68 “probable” cases and 28 new reinfections on Friday.
The parish didn’t report a new death from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,488 “probable” cases
-- 1,854 reinfections
-- 341 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 98 “probable” deaths
– 288,847 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,779 initiated vaccine series; 56,389 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
