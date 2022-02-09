For the second straight day, the state reported less than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases as the fifth surge continues to wane, figures from the Louisiana Department of Health’s Wednesday update show.
In Wednesday’s report, the state tallied 2,423 new cases, which include 1,382 confirmed cases and 758 “probable” cases. Of that total, 283 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and eight suspected deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 103 overnight to 1,435 statewide, the fewest since Jan. 5. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 932.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 11 to 143.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 871,997 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 272,308 “probable” cases
-- 13,834 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,232 “probable” deaths
-- 14,032,410 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,716,445 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,400,769 series completed; 4,938,295 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 14 “probable” cases and five new reinfections on Wednesday.
The parish also reported four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one suspected death in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,011 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,403 “probable” cases
-- 1,820 reinfections
-- 339 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 97 “probable” deaths
– 287,116 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,728 initiated vaccine series; 56,305 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
