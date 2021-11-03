All Louisiana children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Louisiana Department of Health has announced.
The latest update to eligibility comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) formal recommendation Tuesday evening. Prior to this announcement, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recommended and authorized for people ages 12 and older.
Following the federal recommendation and a review of the CDC guidance, Louisiana health officials said they have alerted “all vaccine providers for children in the state that they can begin administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine immediately.”
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards called the LDH announcement “exactly the news we’ve been waiting to hear,” adding that “the best protection we have against COVID-19 is now being afforded to our children ages 5-11.”
He urged parents and guardians to talk with their children’s pediatricians, get their questions answered, and to make an informed decision.
“This not only impacts our children, but also their teachers, schools, friends, family members and communities,” Edwards said. “The more people who are vaccinated the greater our opportunity to put this pandemic behind us.
“We know this virus affects children, and as adults we have an obligation and responsibility to make sure they stay as healthy as possible, which includes making sure they are vaccinated against what has proven to be a virus that can cause severe illness and worse in people of all ages.”
With the expansion, thousands of more Louisianans are now eligible for a vaccine, which could provide a boost to the state’s lagging vaccination rate.
Roughly 53 percent of Louisiana’s population has initiated a vaccination series, much lower than the national average of 66 percent, according to figures from the CDC. Just over 47 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, also lower than the national average of roughly 58 percent.
The state has administered nearly 4.5 million vaccine doses.
Trials showed that vaccination was nearly 91-percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children ages 5-11 years. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said the CDC’s “clear recommendation” is for everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We know this is exciting news for many families and appreciate your patience with providers this week as the program ramps up over the coming days,” Kanter said. “For those who still have questions about whether the vaccine is right for them, we encourage you to speak with your child’s pediatrician.”
Since the beginning of August, 25 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana were in children, according to LDH figures. The state has reported 18 child-related deaths from COVID-19, including nine during the recent Delta surge.
People younger than age 18 will need parental/caregiver consent to get the shot. A consent form that can be found at ldh.la.gov/Covid-19K-12.
Anyone needing assistance is urged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
