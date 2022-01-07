The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its guidance regarding COVID-19 booster shots, expanding eligibility to children ages 12-15 and shortening the interval one must wait to receive their extra dose.
Previously, boosters were only available to children ages 16 and 17. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people under 18.
Below is a summary of the updated guidance, which only pertains to the Pfizer vaccine:
– Individuals 12-17 years old are recommended to receive a booster shot five months after completion of their initial Pfizer vaccination series.
– All individuals ages 12 and older are recommended to receive a Pfizer dose five months after completing the initial series instead of the previously recommended six months. The booster interval for people who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (two months) or the Moderna vaccine (six months) has not changed.
– Moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11 are recommended to receive an additional primary (or third) dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after completing their second initial series vaccination.
In a statement, LDH officials said they have alerted vaccine providers that this updated guidance is “effective immediately.”
“Vaccination, along with other preventative measures, can protect children from COVID-19 using the safe and effective vaccines already recommended for use in adolescents and adults in the United States,” LDH officials said. “Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants.”
The announcement from LDH came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clarified its own COVID-19 booster guidance, “unequivocally recommending that everyone 12 years old and above receive a booster dose if eligible.”
So far, just over 50 percent of the Louisiana population is fully vaccinated, a rate that trails the national average of 62 percent. More than 2.6 million residents have started a vaccine series, including nearly 80,000 in December, according to LDH figures.
Just under 148,000 Louisiana children ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Families are encouraged to call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a provider in their area and speak directly with medical professionals who can help answer their questions. They can also visit covidvaccine.la.gov.
For a person younger than 18, parental/caregiver consent is needed. To download the LDH consent form, visit the following link: ldh.la.gov/Covid-19K-12.
