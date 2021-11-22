Just under 11,200 more Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,528,645 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, an increase of 11,197 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,248,242 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 6,847.
To date, the state has administered 4,623,993 vaccine doses, an increase of 18,911.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 517 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 194 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly over the weekend, increasing by two to 202 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one to 34.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 609,622 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 158,419 “probable” cases
-- 12,857 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,897 “probable” deaths
-- 11,436,033 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,528,645 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,248,242 series completed; 4,623,993 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.