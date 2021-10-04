Another child has died from COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
State health officials said the child was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released on this death, the Department of Health said in a statement.
This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge — which has been fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant — to nine. On Friday, the Department of Health reported that a child under the age of 5 had died from COVID-19.
To date, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.
"Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement. “They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part.”
Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine for those between 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization.
Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.
Vaccines are not available yet for children under the age of 12.
If you have questions, would like to speak with a medical professional or need help scheduling an appointment can call 211 or Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.
