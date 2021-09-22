Another child has died from COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the seventh death among children during this fourth surge of COVID-19 and the 16th since the pandemic began.
The child was between the ages of 12 and 17, officials said, adding that no further information will be released on this death.
"Just five days ago, our hearts were heavy as we mourned the sixth child to lose their life to COVID-19 in this surge," Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said in a statement. "Here we are once more, grieving as another promising young life ends too soon.
"It's incumbent upon all of us to get the vaccine and wear a mask to protect ourselves and one another, including our children."
