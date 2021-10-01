A child under the age of 5 has died from COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The child was between the ages of 0 and 4, the Department of Health said. No other information was released.
This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge — which has been fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant — to eight. To date, 17 children younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.
"No parent should have to bury their child,” Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said in a statement. “We owe it to ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask.”
