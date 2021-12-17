The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 855 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 246 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 11 overnight to 207 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by three to 37.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 618,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 162,647 “probable” cases
-- 12,972 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,952 “probable” deaths
-- 11,946,428 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,598,732 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,306,234 series completed; 4,732,615 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new “probable” cases on Friday.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,866 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 78 “probable” deaths
-- 244,186 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,534 initiated vaccine series; 54,189 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
