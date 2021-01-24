The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a coronavirus outbreak connected to the two-day Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament, officials have announced.
The tournament was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 15-16. The Department of Health has received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, health officials said anyone who attended the tournament either day “should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.”
LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website.
Health officials added that all individuals who attended the tournament should quarantine to prevent further spread.
The standard quarantine period is 14 days after exposure, but LDH accepts the following shortened quarantine options:
-- If symptoms do not develop by day 10 post exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 10 days.
-- If an exposed person tests negative by a viral test (not an antibody test) on day 5 or later post exposure, and they have no symptoms by day 7 post exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 7 days.
