Three children under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 during the omicron surge, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths to 21, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Two of the children were under 5 years old — ages that are not eligible for vaccination — while the third child was between the ages of 5 and 17, officials said in a statement. The deaths took place in the past week. No other information was provided.
There were nine pediatric deaths during the delta surge last year.
“Every life lost is a tragedy,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement. “That we have lost 21 children in our state to COVID-19, many of them not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is unbearable.”
While the state’s omicron surge has shown steady declines over the last few weeks, Kanter warned that “the risk is not zero” and urged families to “carefully judge their risk and risk tolerance, particularly in the Mardi Gras season.”
“Becoming fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible, wearing a high-quality and well-fitting mask, and avoiding crowds and indoor unmasked public spaces can increase a family’s protection and lower their risk,” Kanter said.
Kanter cited data that shows vaccines and boosters “provide the best protection against hospitalizations and deaths.” As of the latest data, more than 2.4 million people in Louisiana — roughly 52 percent of the state’s population — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
However, children ages 5-17 remain the least vaccinated group, with only 175,000 fully vaccinated. Children under 5 are not eligible to receive a vaccine.
Kanter urged parents to consider having their children vaccinated.
“No one plays a more important role than keeping your child safe from COVID-19 than you,” Kanter said.
For a list of locations, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.