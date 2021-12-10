The Louisiana Department of Health is following federal guidance and expanding COVID-19 booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds.
LDH officials said they have alerted vaccine providers that this updated guidance is “effective immediately.” The updated guidance pertains to the Pfizer vaccine.
The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine if it's been six months since their last shot.
This week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters “broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants.”
“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series,” Walensky said.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the U.S. for anyone younger than 18, either for initial vaccination or for use as a booster. More than 122,000 Louisiana children ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Families are encouraged to call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a provider in their area and speak directly with medical professionals who can help answer their questions. They can also visit covidvaccine.la.gov.
