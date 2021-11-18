All Louisiana adults should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if enough time has passed after their last shot, according to updated guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Effective immediately, the following individuals are now eligible and recommended to receive a booster dose:
-- Anyone 18 and older who completed their two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series six or more months ago
-- Anyone 18 and older who received their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago
Health leaders said eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster, citing federal guidelines that allow for “mix and match dosing for boosters.”
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state has made “significant progress” in slowing the spread of COVID-19 that reached all-time highs during the most recent summer surge. Edwards and health leaders are now urging people to get booster shots to protect “against the possibility of another surge.”
“The vaccines are widely available, safe and offer the most effective protection we have against this virus,” Edwards said. “We want everyone to spend time with their family and friends and to do so as safely as possible.”
State health officials cited data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that shows all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the U.S. continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
Though boosters provide added protection against COVID-19, state health leaders continue to say the “top priority” remains getting more people vaccinated in the first place — especially in a state that lags the national average.
So far, roughly 54 percent of the state’s population has started a vaccine series, while 48 percent has completed one, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health. Both rates trail the national averages of 68 percent and 58 percent, respectively, CDC data shows.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, has repeatedly said boosters are important but that the state won’t “boost our way out of this pandemic.”
“While our COVID-19 trends are much better than they have been, the virus remains active statewide and that means there is still risk involved when people gather together,” Kanter said. “We experienced our third surge after last year’s holiday season and we are seeing cases surging across the country as we head into Thanksgiving.
“With the winter holidays approaching again, we want families to have the opportunity for maximum protection as they celebrate together.”
