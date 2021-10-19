The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 400 across the state for the first time since July 8, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, officials were reporting 399 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a fall of 22 from the day before. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,623.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by seven overnight to 61 statewide, the fewest since July 19 (655).
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 315 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 266 “probable” cases and nine “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 599,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 153,561 “probable” cases
-- 12,602 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,786 “probable” deaths
-- 10,683,108 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,436,376 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,173,032 series completed; 4,451,477 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish on Tuesday as well as 23 “probable” cases.
No deaths were reported from COVID-19 in the parish in the most recent update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,547 “probable” cases
-- 300 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 69 “probable” deaths
-- 220,345 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,450 initiated vaccine series; 50,956 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
